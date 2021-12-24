Shares

Huawei has been ranked second in the recently concluded 2021 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, up from third place in the 2020 edition. The 2021 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard is a European Commission publication that ranks the research investment levels of 2,500 companies around the world that comprise 90% of the world’s business funded R&D. The report is prepared by the EU Joint Research Centre (JRC).

The tech company has also been named among the top 25 Global Corporate Startup stars as part of the annual Corporate Startup Stars Awards. The Awards are organized by Mind the Bridge under the European Commission’s Startup Europe Partnership initiative. In total, 50 companies located in every region of the world have been recognized for their work. 25 as Global Corporate Startup Stars and 25 as Global Open Innovation Challengers.

“Huawei is now ranked as the second-highest private sector investor in research and development in the world. The European Commission Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard 2021 is recognized as one of the most authoritative global studies into private sector investment in research and development. International collaboration in the areas of research and science is very important so as to guarantee that the most innovative products and services are developed” said Tony Jin, Huawei’s Chief Representative to the EU Institutions.

Alberto Onetti, Chairman of Mind the Bridge, commented, “We recognized Huawei’s effort in working with startups, and in particular its ecosystem approach that takes into consideration the ‘give’ as much as the ‘take’. In fact, Huawei makes use of its CLOUD infrastructure and of its Huawei Mobile Services to support startups’ growth, the development of new products, and the expansion to new markets, while taking advantage of being close to countless cloud-native, AI, big data, and other hi-tech startups.”

Also commenting on the company’s recognition, Catherine Chen, President of the Public Affairs and Communications Department at Huawei said, “34 years ago, Huawei opened with just 5,000 dollars in registered capital. At that time, we luckily benefited from the generosity of other major companies who were willing to take a chance on a newcomer. So it is no surprise that we have wanted to do our part and pass this warmth and support on to more startups today. We believe this idea of paying it forward is important for healthy ecosystem development.”