The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has temporarily suspended all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya for the next 48 hours. This is effective Monday, 20th December.

The directive comes amid concerns of rampant cases of fake COVID-19 certificates by travellers.

The Authority issued the directive stating that customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights in Nairobi during this time. DCAA however, did not give a clear reason for the flights suspension.

Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” read the DCAA statement read in part.

In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers have been advised to doublecheck their contact details.