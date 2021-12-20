Shares

The Ajira Digital Program recently hosted discussion fora with business executives from Homabay and Kisumu counties. The discussions were aimed at assessing the potential collaboration opportunities available within the digital economy.

The program is an initiative of the Government of Kenya under the Ministry of ICT, Innovations, and Youth Affairs which is being funded by Mastercard Foundation and implemented by different partners, including Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

A recent national study on the digital economy indicated that more than 1.2 million young people are earning their livelihood through digital and digitally-enabled jobs. This has been reached as a result of the growing importance of Kenya’s digital ecosystem and the role of the private sector in spurring innovations, jobs, and enterprises for the youth.

Government, through the Ministry of ICT, has committed to have broadband available to all Kenyans within walking distance even in rural areas. To date, over 200 Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres have been rolled out countrywide, over 40 Ajira Digital Clubs established in Universities and TVET institutions, and more than 200,000 youth registered on the Ajira Portal.

Speaking at the fora, KEPSA’s Deputy CEO-Projects and Foundation, Eng. Martha Cheruto, highlighted KEPSA’s commitment to supporting the government to ensure social-economic transformation of the country. She noted that the youthful population accounting for 75% of the total population forms a great resource for businesses to tap into and accelerate the transformation.

Also speaking at the discussion fora, Ministry of ICT Regional Coordinator for Ajira, Fredrick Odossy noted that in Homa Bay the government in partnership with area MPs and NG-CDF Office has invested in several Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres (AYECs). These are at Ndhiwa CDF Office, Ratanga CDF Office Ndhiwa, East Kamagak Chief’s Office, Kodera South, Kasipul NG-CDF Office in Oyugis, Kasewe Chief’s Office and Omiro CDF Office.