The Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs has launched an Ajira Digital Club at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology to reach more youth across the country.

The Ajira club will be run by students of the University, and will be a mentorship forum to equip the students will vital skills needed to access digital and digitally-enabled job opportunities. The Ajira Digital clubs were introduced in Universities are intended to reach more youth and expand footprints of the AJIRA Digital Program across the country.

The initiative is part of the government broader strategy to create an environment for work generation and skills development amongst the youth.

Every Ajira Digital club in each institution has an Ajira patron and Ajira club champions. The champions are tasked with organizing different Ajira club activities that are tailored towards involving all the students and opening up opportunities for them to learn new skills and venture into digital work.

“The Ministry seeks to empower more Kenyan Youth with skills that will enable them to earn from digital and digitally-enabled jobs. We want to create more opportunities in the gig and freelancing economy in Kenya. We are delighted to formalize and fully operationalize yet another AJIRA Digital Club to train, mentor and link youth to various online jobs and enable them to earn descent wages. ,” said, Jerome Ochieng, PS, Ministry of ICT Innovation and Youth Affairs.

So far, over 450 youths from the university have benefited from the training, mentorship and incubation programs offered through Ajira Digital platform.