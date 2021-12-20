Shares

The Ajira Digital Program has launched four Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres in West Pokot. These centres are equipped with Free internet connectivity and computers where young people can access free training, mentorship and online working opportunities.

The centres are located in Makutano, Kapenguria Consituency, Chapareria, Pokot South Constituency, Sigor Pokot Central Constituency, and Alale in Pokot North Constituency. The County government of West Pokot has invested in developing and equipping the centres to entrench digital literacy and youth empowerment geared towards a sustainable community development

Speaking at the launch of the Makutano Empowerment Centre, West Pokot Governor, Prof. John Krop Lonyang’apuo, applauded the Ajira Digital Program for providing an opportunity for youth empowerment through online job opportunities. The Governor further pointed out that West Pokot County is determined to help its youthful population embrace digital transformation. He noted that the county will complement the effort by the Ajira Digital Program and its partners in addition to a personal donation of 30 laptop computers to the Makutano Centre.

Recently, a national study on the digital economy indicated that more than 1.2 million young people are earning their livelihood through digital and digitally-enabled jobs. This scale has been reached as a result of the growing importance of Kenya’s digital ecosystem and the role of the private sector in spurring innovations, jobs, and enterprises for youth.

Also present at the launch, Co-Founder and Managing Director of eMobilis, Ken Mwenda, explained how the Ajira Program caters for both the supply and demand side. He stressed that local youth are engaged to implement the program to ensure the entire nation moves in the same direction at the same pace through mobilisation, training, mentorship and job linkages. He also urged business people to embrace digital transformation pointing services that can be sourced including but not limited to data entry, transcription services, digital marketing, and virtual assistance.

Government, through the Ministry of ICT, has an objective to have broadband available to all Kenyans within walking distance even in rural areas. To date, over 200,000 Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres have been rolled out countrywide, over 40 Ajira Digital Clubs established in Universities and TVET institutions, and more than 200,000 youth registered on the Ajira Portal.