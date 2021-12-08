Shares

Joe Mucheru, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs has officially launched the inaugural Kenya Innovation Week (KIW 2021) at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

Startups at the KIW 2021 got an opportunity to showcase their products and services to a large number of delegates including the CS.

While addressing delegates, innovators, and investors at the launch event, the CS gave his full support for the Kenya 2.0 movement. He noted that innovation is the solution to the youth unemployment challenge in Kenya. He further reassured the commitment of the Ministry of ICT in working with the Ministry of Education, citing the synergy between the two ministries in executing the Ajira digital program.

In his speech delivered by the PS Ministry of Education Amb. Simon Nabukwesi, Education CS Prof. George Magoha, noted that the KIW 2021 improves the creation of partnerships and synergies.

CS Magoha further noted that the annual innovation week is expected to contribute towards a well coordinated, developed and visible National Innovation System. This will in turn mainstream activities and initiatives aimed at achieving the Vision 2030, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

KeNIA CEO Dr. Tonny Omwansa while articulating the rationale of the Innovation Week stated that the innovation showpiece is not an event but a movement. He appealed to the various stakeholders to join the movement and impact the Kenyan Ecosystem. At the launch event, the KIW 2021 saw more than 300 delegates grace the occasion, and had inspiring key speeches and engaging panel sessions. The week is expected to get more exciting with the focus shifting to the four summits. These include the Startup Kenya Summit, Commercialization Summit, Skills and Talent Summit, and the 4th Industrial Revolution Summit as from the second day of the event.

The Kenya Innovation Week is also offering startups, corporates, universities and government agencies an opportunity to showcase their innovations by exhibiting. The expos will involve both physical and virtual booths.