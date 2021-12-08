Shares

The final strand of the Afri-Plastics Challenge titled Promoting Change will begin accepting applications from Wednesday, 8th December, 2021. The Challenge is delivered by London-based Nesta Challenges.

This follows the successful execution of Strand 1 dubbed Accelerating Growth and Strand 2 dubbed Creating Solutions were launched in July and October, 2021.

Successful applicants for strand 3 will use innovative engagement strategies such as gamification, incentives and storytelling to promote behaviour change and educate communities. They will also provide insights into the roles that women and girls play across the value chain. Innovators, startups and established companies in Sub-Saharan Africa have the chance to showcase inclusive ideas to respond to plastic waste management issues.

Commenting on Strand 3 of the Challenge, Constance Agyeman, Director of International Development, Nesta Challenges said, “Plastic pollution is a terrible and ever-growing threat to the environment and health of sub-Saharan African communities. Sustainable consumer choices will make the difference between disaster and success in taking on the millions of tonnes of plastic being dumped, buried and burnt each year across the continent.”

Joshua Amponsem, Founder of the Green Africa Youth Organization noted, “With governments across Sub-Saharan Africa urging communities to come together on issues of conservation and sustainability, one of the key actions is to eliminate all single-use plastics from their countries’ operations, products and supply chain and the first step in doing so is by changing our approach towards consumer packaging and our behaviour around plastic waste.”

30 semi-finalists for strand 3 of the Afri-Plastics Challenge will receive capacity-building support to further develop their engagement strategies, alongside a grant of Ksh. 744,902 (£5,000) each. 15 finalists will then be selected in June 2022 to implement their ideas and each win Ksh. 7,446,093 (£50,000). Finally, three winners in March 2023 will receive a combined total prize of Ksh. 111,682,091 (£750,000).