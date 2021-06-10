Shares

Redbull has unveiled its set of 8 drivers to compete in the upcoming FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar after a 19-year absence. The championship is slated for 24th – 27th June, 2021.

Fresh off his WRC victory in Italy, the current Championship points leader Sebastien Ogier spoke about his preparations for the upcoming Safari Rally. He shared inspiration with young rally drivers in Kenya in a virtual meet-up event presented by Red Bull.

In addition to Sebastien Ogier, international drivers competing in the Safari backed by Red Bull include 2021 title challengers Elfyn Evans for Toyota GR and Thierry Neuville for Hyundai. Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta for Toyota GR, Kalle Rovanpera for Toyota GR, Dani Sordo for Hyundai and Adrien Fourmaux for M-Sport Ford complete the lineup of P1 drivers.

“I am excited to come to Kenya. It is extremely great to see you all excited to have us. I have enjoyed a good season and it feels great to be part of the Kenya circuit. What I have achieved so far, I am extremely happy about. My motivation comes from my family, I don’t have a regular ritual per se but every time my son talks to me on phone and blows a kiss at me and asks to bring him back the trophy, I guess that’s all the motivation I need,” said Ogier, while speaking to the young drivers.

Sebastien’s seventh World Rally Championship crown sealed his place in an elite club of drivers, with only compatriot Sebastien Loeb having won more titles.