Shares

Bucketlist Adventures has partnered with the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership to launch the second edition of its Mudathon Series on Saturday 20th November, 2021 in Timau, Meru County. The inaugural Mudathon was held on July 31st, 2021.

The event is aimed at giving professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and recreational runners an adventure obstacle race through the woods and rivers.

Participants will also have an option to stay overnight for the bonfire party and to experience optional adventure based recreational activities available at the centre.

Activities of the day include the following.

Sky Run: 10km, 20Km Marania forest run on steep mountain trails

10km, 20Km Marania forest run on steep mountain trails Mudathon: Over 20 technical obstacles challenge – military grade.

Over 20 technical obstacles challenge – military grade. Adrenaline Sports: Cargo Net, Zip Lining, Paintball, High Ropes Course, Log Jam, Rock climbing, The Wall, Trust fall, Ultimate Bridge, and camping among others.

Commenting on the Mudathon edition in Meru, Bucketlist Aventures founder Munyaka Njiru noted, “We are really happy with the turnout and the feedback we received for our first Mudathon Series experience at Ndunda Falls in Embu’s Njukiri forest on 31st July 2021 that brought together over 300 participants. Our outdoor activities give screened participants an opportunity to form teams for their safety and camaraderie. An ambulance with a health and safety team will be onsite for wellness checks and through the course.”

“We are pleased to see more Kenyans and organizations incorporating elements of outdoor recreational activities and experiential learning to continue their healthy lifestyles and develop their human resource,” said Dr. John Mwangi, director at KESAL.

Bucketlist Adventures has previously organized over 5 prime sporting events including the Mudathon, Tigoni Tea Trail Run and MTB Challenge, Migaa Fun and Fitness fest, Escarpment madness, and many more packages.

Charges and fees

Entry Tickets only

Participating fee is Ksh. 2,000 per person.

Room Package (Per person sharing)

Self-drive (Ticket + Accommodation + Meals) – Ksh. 8,000

Full Package (Ticket + Accommodation + Meals + Transport) – Ksh. 10,500

Camping Package

Self-drive Package (Ticket + Camping + Meals) – Ksh. 7,000 per person

Full Package (Ticket + Camping + Meals + Transport) – Ksh. 9,500

Single Room Supplement – Ksh. 1,000 per person

Payments and Registration

Participants should make payments via MPESA Paybill 695596 Account number is Your Name-Meru.

After payments, participants should fill in the registration form. Confirmations and queries can be done on 0729 995 059.