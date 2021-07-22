Shares

Bucketlist Adventures, a Kenyan outdoor recreation and adventure outfit with seven years of experience in outdoor events will host its inaugural Mudathon on July 31st, 2021. The Mudathon is a full day of adventure-based, adrenaline-filled and intense mudathon and trail run at Camp Ndunda Falls in Embu County.

Deadline for registration of participants is July 28th, 2021.

The company has previously organized over five prime sporting events. These include the Tigoni Tea Trail Run and MTB Challenge, Migaa Fun and Fitness fest, Escarpment Madness, Mudrun in Njoro Packages as well as weekly recreation and fitness activities.

Camp Ndunda Falls is located in a serene forest with two rivers, River Kie and Rupingazi at the edge of the Njikiri forest. The forest stretches from Embu across the borders to the neighboring Kirinyaga County.

The activities lined up include the Trail Run and Hike, Mud Run with through the forest, rivers, and hills of Ndunda Camp and activities like wild swing, canopy walk, biking, waterfall jump and archery.

Interested participants can contact Munyaka Njiru, Adventure Consultant and Expeditions Leader at Bucketlist Adventures and organizer of Mudathon through his email munyaka@bucketlist.co.ke. Participants can also call +254 725 157834 to get a complimentary pass, free transport from Nairobi and meals to participate and cover the full day event.

Photography will be provided but participants are also encouraged to bring their own camera.