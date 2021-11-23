Shares

Bucketlist Adventures in partnership with Turnup Travel recently held the second edition of the 2021 Mudathon series at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership (KESAL) in Timau, Meru County.

The day started with a 10 km and 20 km sky run, otherwise known as mountain running through the Marania Forest. The run was followed by the over 20 technical obstacles challenge individual race of the mud run, and thereafter the teams took on the military grade obstacles challenge.

The Mudathon’s first edition went down in July this year, at Camp Ndunda Falls in Embu. Activities in Embu included the trail run and hike, mud run through the forest, rivers, and hills of Camp Ndunda, and other adrenaline filled activities like wild swings, canopy walks, biking, waterfall jumps and archery.

With the easing of travel restrictions and lifting of curfew, the hospitality and travel and tours sector hopes to make steady recovery.

Bucketlist Adventures has previously organized over 5 prime sporting events including the Camp Ndunda Falls Mudathon, Tigoni Tea Trail Run and MTB Challenge, Migaa Fun and Fitness fest, Escarpment madness, and many more packages.

KESAL has a decorated past but humble beginnings in 1989 when the various parastatals from TSC, APTC, NYS, KFS, and KWS partnered to develop the facility. Today, many corporates and individuals visit the 1,500 person capacity facility to engage in challenging physical activities as well as training on adventure leadership.