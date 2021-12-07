Shares

Hitul Lakhani is the winner of the I&M Bank corporate golf day after carding six bogeys, two birdies and 10 pars to shoot 76 gross on 42 stableford points. Lakhani was four shots ahead of the men’s category winner, Paresh Shah.

Shah who was playing off handicap 27 was on his own with 38 points, followed closely by Ashut Shah (18) on 37 points for runner-up. Five players shot 36 points. These are Savan Shah, Sunny Syan, P Kinyanjui, Hanif Tayebjee, James Mbuthia. Hanif Tayebjee (2) and James Mbuthia (16) took third and fourth positions respectively.

Priscilla Karobia shot 32 points, to become the women’s category winner. She played off handicap 21, one shot better than Aruna Shah (Handicap 30) and Lydia Mokaya (Handicap 21) scoring 31, who took the runner-up and third place prizes.

Hanif Tayebjee also won the men’s Longest Drive on hole 13 with Karen’s Rose Mambo taking the lady prize. Nearest the Pin on hole No 3, lady winner was Cathy Kimathi, also from Karen Club, with Royal Nairobi’s Ramesh Chudasama taking the men’s prize.

Corporate golf days are making a steady comeback after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the relief of the golf clubs in the country. The last I&M Bank Corporate golf day was held at Muthaiga in 2019.

This year’s corporate golf day was powered by the newly launched Wealth Management Unit ran by I&M Capital, a subsidiary of the I&M Group. The unit offers customized Investment Solutions, Asset Management, Retirement Income and Financial Planning and seeks to help clients diversify their assets in order to balance their financial risks.