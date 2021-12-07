Shares

Bolt has launched the Bolt women-only ride category in Mombasa to enable female passengers to request rides from female drivers.

The women-only category is aimed at empowering and motivating more women drivers to join the cab hailing industry, enabling more women to earn an income by driving with Bolt. Additionally, the category offers women passengers an additional choice to be driven by a woman driver. The category further aims at enhancing the safety and security of women that use Bolt’s platform, whether they are drivers or passengers.

Rides on the Bolt Women only category will cost the same as the Standard Bolt category in Mombasa. The service was introduced in pilot phase in Nairobi in September this year has now grown by over 10% monthly. This, along with feedback from our communities, encouraged the extension to Mombasa to offer increased choice to women drivers and passengers.

“Bolt continues to look for ways to make urban transportation more convenient and flexible to the entire rider community. Women Only Category is part of our initiative to empower women drivers while providing an alternative to female passengers in Mombasa to flexibly and conveniently move around the city in a way that is most comfortable and communally acceptable for them,” said Kenneth Micah, Regional Manager, Bolt EA.

Bolt continues to expand its business portfolio to expand its market, meet its customers’ needs and most importantly ensure safety for all Bolt app users. The women-only category is part of the larger company’s goal to enhance safety and create more job opportunities for women within its African market.