Shares

TikTok has launched its refreshed online transparency centre as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability. The updated centre will incorporate all of TikTok’s historical Transparency Reports and more interactive reports, including the H1 2021 Content Removal Requests Reports.

Over the years, TikTok’s Transparency Reports have been playing a vital role in staying accountable to the actions that it takes to safeguard the platform and protect its integrity. With building trust through transparency in mind, TikTok began releasing these reports in 2019 and have continued to evolve them with new, deeper, and data disclosures. These include the volume of suspected underage account removals we made, or the number of ads we rejected for not meeting our standards.

TikTok’s transparency reports include the following.

Community Guidelines Enforcement Report that offers quarterly insight into the actions TikTok takes to uphold its Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

Information Requests Report that provides bi-annual data on the legal requests for user information TikTok receives from government and law enforcement agencies and the nature of their response.

Government Removal Requests Report that details the requests TikTok receives bi-annually from government agencies to restrict content and any actions TikTok took as a result.

Intellectual Property Removal Requests Report that shows the volume of copyright and trademark content take-down notices and TikTok’s response on a bi-annual basis.

TikTok gathered feedback from civil society organizations and experts as they developed the refreshed report formats. Additionally, the reports are now much more visual, with interactive charts and graphs to better illustrate the data and their actions.

The reports will be published in 26 languages, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Bengali, Burmese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Russian, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

With these transparency reports, TikTom aims to be a one-sto-shop to learn about how the platform moderates and recommends content, develops products, and safeguards people’s information.