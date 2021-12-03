Shares

Spotify has unveiled Wrapped, its annual compilation of the top artists, albums, songs and playlists of the year as streamed by users on the platform.

In 2021, international star Drake has secures the top spot as the most streamed artist in the country. Kenya’s Sauti Sol are the second most streamed artists in Kenya, followed by Justin Bieber and Kanye West. Rounding up the top five is Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

Nviiri the Storyteller’s Niko Sawa featuring Bien is the most streamed song in Kenya followed by Omah Lay’s Understand and Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, with Dua Lipa’s Levitating featuring DaBaby being the fourth most streamed song. The fifth most streamed song is Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

For albums, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is the most streamed album in Kenya, followed by Doja Cat’s album, Planet Her in second place. Justice by Justin Bieber is third, followed by Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon by the late Pop Smoke. Finishing off the top five is Sauti Sol’s latest album, Midnight Train.

For locally produced songs, Niko Sawa by Nviiri the Storyteller featuring Bien is the most streamed Kenyan song, closely followed by Ex by Nikita Kering’. Bensoul’s Nairobi featuring Mejja came in third place, followed by Kitenge by Nviiri the Storyteller in fourth and Hapo Tu by Nyashinski featuring Chris Kaiga in fifth place.

The most streamed Gengetone songs are Shamra Shamra by Mbuzi Gang, Trio Mio’s hit Cheza Kama Wewe, Nyashinki’s Hapo Tu featuring Chris Kaiga, Chris Kaiga’s Zimenice and Willis Raburu’s Kalale.

Following the unveiling of Spotify’s Wrapped lists, eligible users can now access their personalised Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app on iOS and Android.

The following are a few Wrapped experience playlists to look out for.

1. Shareability – Fans will be able to share their Wrapped cards on social channels like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram,TikTok and Facebook. Additionally fans can download their share cards directly from Spotify to their camera roll.

2. Data stories to express a year in audio – In addition to the top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, the personalised Wrapped experience includes several features, including: 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura and 2021 Wrapped: Blend. Check out Spotify For the Record for all the details on these new features.

3. Exclusive experiences for top fans – Spotify has added a special surprise: videos from more than 170 artists and creators thanking fans for having them in their Wrapped. These thank you videos will appear if fans have a song by one of the participating artists in their “Your Top Songs 2021” or “Your Artists Revealed” playlists.