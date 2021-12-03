Infinix is rewarding up to 50 lucky shoppers both new and existing customers all month long. Gifts up for grabs include speed bikes, home appliances and many more.
To enter the draw, Infinix customers need to buy select Infinix devices. These are the Infinix Note 10/10 Pro, Note 11/11 Pro, Hot 10t, Hot 10 Play, Hot 11 Play, and Zero X Pro from 30th November to 20th December at Infinix outlets countrywide.
Winners will be announced every Wednesday from the starting date on Infinix’s official social media accounts. The handles are @InfinixKenya on Twitter, @infinixmobilekenya on Instagram, and @InfinixKE on Facebook.
How to enter the draw
- The customer must purchase any of the focus models mentioned above.
- Once the customer buys the device they will be given a lucky drawcard.
- Sale representatives will fill in all them, customer details and the type of phone purchase.
- Once the details are filled in, the customer will be given their copy of the lucky drawcard and the other copy will remain in the participating outlet.
- The remaining copy in the outlet will be entered into the lucky draw selection.
- All winners will be contacted by the Infinix customer care line at 0790 541141.