Infinix is rewarding up to 50 lucky shoppers both new and existing customers all month long. Gifts up for grabs include speed bikes, home appliances and many more.

To enter the draw, Infinix customers need to buy select Infinix devices. These are the Infinix Note 10/10 Pro, Note 11/11 Pro, Hot 10t, Hot 10 Play, Hot 11 Play, and Zero X Pro from 30th November to 20th December at Infinix outlets countrywide.

Winners will be announced every Wednesday from the starting date on Infinix’s official social media accounts. The handles are @InfinixKenya on Twitter, @infinixmobilekenya on Instagram, and @InfinixKE on Facebook.

How to enter the draw