Erastus Kwaka Omollo, Managing Partner at Crowe Erastus Kenya, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Crowe Global, effective 1st January, 2022 for two years.

Omollo’s appointment to the Board cements Crowe’s strategy to position the network for continued future growth through investment in their services and their people.

Mr. Erastus brings to the Board two decades of experience in providing consulting services for corporate and individual clients in the not for profit sector.

He is a qualified CPA, a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Holder of ICPAK’s Commendation Award for distinguished service to the Accounting Profession in Kenya and a Certified Forensic Investigation Professional (CFIP). He is also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR), Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the University of Nairobi and an MBA in Strategic Management from Strathmore University.

Mr. Erastus boasts of a wealth of knowledge on Tax legislation and strategic approaches to compliance with the Kenyan Law. He is a frequent lecturer, a member of numerous community and professional organizations, and sits on the Board of Directors of several companies.

Commenting on the appointment, David Mellor, CEO of Crowe Global stated, “The Board of Directors plays an essential role in guiding network strategy to achieve our vision and core purpose of being trusted advisers who care. During this time of unprecedented volatility, the board’s wealth of experience and local knowledge is invaluable to support sustainable future growth. I am extremely proud of the progress we have made this year and the continued support and stability we have been able to provide to our clients, our people and our communities.”