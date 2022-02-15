Shares

Deloitte East Africa has confirmed the appointment of Anne Muraya as the incoming Deloitte East Africa CEO effective 1st June, 2022. Anne succeeds Joe Eshun, who has been appointed as the Deloitte Africa Managing Director for Businesses, where he will oversee Deloitte’s business functions at a continental level.

In her new position, Anne will be the first female CEO for Deloitte East Africa, and will oversee Deloitte’s offices in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. She will also oversee other East Africa locations the firm serves, including but not limited to Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia.

Prior to her appointment, Anne was the first female East Africa Audit Leader and Managing Director for Responsible Business and Public Policy for Africa. She takes on this role at a historic time for the Deloitte Africa firm, joining Deloitte Africa CEO-elect, Ruwayda Redfearn, and Deloitte Africa Board Chair, Delia Ndlovu as senior female executives leading the Deloitte Africa business.

Anne began her career as an auditor at Deloitte in 1994, after completing her B.Ed in Science (Mathematics and Chemistry) at the Kenyatta University. She was then appointed to the partnership in 2009 and built a wealth of audit and accounting experience within the banking and financial services, manufacturing, agriculture and retail industries. During her time as partner, she has previously been the National Professional Practice Director for the East Africa practice.

She was later appointed as East Africa Audit Leader in 2017, in charge of 12 audit partners and over 200 staff across the region. She is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) where she sits on the Professional Standards Committee, and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU). In 2021, she was appointed the Africa Managing Partner for Responsible Business and Public Policy, and has also been a member of the Deloitte Global Advisory Council, selected as one of 30 partners globally to act as a sounding board for the Deloitte Global CEO.

Commenting on her appointment, Anne stated, “It is an honour to be appointed to this role. I am excited about working with our teams to serve our clients and continue to contribute to the growth in the profession, and the whole reporting ecosystem. It is also important to me that we work with our people and our clients to impact the communities we live in by being part of the solution in matters of climate change and social and economic inequality.”