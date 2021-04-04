Shares

APA Insurance has won the top prize in the insurance category in this year’s Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards 2020. The theme for the awards was Financial Reporting Excellence in a Disruptive Environment. This year’s award ceremony was held virtually, in line with the set COVID-19 health protocols.

The annual awards are aimed at promoting excellence in financial reporting. It highlights efforts in enhancing accountability, transparency and integrity. The FiRe Awards are the most prestigious and coveted Awards for financial reporting in East Africa.

APA Insurance’s Chief Finance Officer, John Kigochi, received the award from the Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority, Mr. Wycliffe Shamiah during the 19th edition of the FiRe Awards 2020.

Commeting on the win, Mr. Kigochi said, “This award is a testament of the deliberate focus we, at APA, have put in enhancing our financial reporting, and being a responsible corporate, which is transparent and accountable. Over and above our response to the pandemic, the financial year was remarkable with our continued strong execution of our reporting strategy.

The FiRe awards are presented annually by the joint promoters namely; Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB).

For the last seventeen years, the FiRe Awards have recognized and awarded the best reporting entities in the region. They encourage organizations to strive to be the best by learning about best practices and demonstrating leadership. This is done to enhance compliance with the appropriate financial reporting framework, and other disclosures on governance, social and environmental reporting by private, public and other entities domiciled in East Africa.