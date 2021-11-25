Shares

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) has been feted as the Kenyan Company of the Year 2021 at the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) Company of the Year Awards (COYA). The awards recognize organizations that have embraced the Organizational Performance Index (OPI) business excellence framework.

The company also won awards in 3 major categories namely including Leadership and Management Innovation, ICT and Knowledge Management, Corporate citizenship and Environment focus.

The annual COYA features top companies in Kenya with the list of past winners featuring several organizations like Coca Cola, Safaricom, Citibank and Toyota Kenya.

Speaking while receiving the award, TCML Managing Director Subodh Srivastav had this to say, “This outstanding recognition of our Leadership and Management quality, Innovation, ICT and Knowledge Management and Corporate Citizenship and Environment Focus puts us on top of the best of the companies in Kenya. It demonstrates the quality with which we touch the lives of millions of people in Kenya and address pressing development challenges through innovative leadership and social programs that are replicable and scalable to maximize their impact and reach.”

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is a membership based non profit making professional management organization committed to the promotion of excellence and integrity in management practice. The institute to provide management consultancy and capacity building services to corporate organizations and other institutions.