Glenfiddich has unveiled the Grande Couronne, its newest addition to the Grand Series. The new release was presented in collaboration with Kenyan artist WiseTwo.

The Grande Couronne is a 26 year old whisky matured in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, before an extended finish of up to two years in French Cognac casks.

WiseTwo’s collaboration forms part of Glenfiddich’s Grande composition, a project that brings life to the Grande Couronne through cross-cultural interpretation.

Kenya is one of three African countries to take part in this collaboration alongside 20 artists from around the world including the UK, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa and Germany.

The bottle and packaging of the Grande Couronne are adorned with an ornamental gold filigree. The inside of the box is covered with artwork reminiscent of renaissance paintings.

The Glenfiddich Grand Series includes the Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European Oak casks and the Glenfiddich Grand Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in bourbon casks. WiseTwo’s piece features ancient hieroglyphs and gold foiling as an interpretation of the regal filigree which adorns the Grande Couronne bottle.

Remarking on his his artistic interpretation, WiseTwo (Bhupi Jethwa) had this to say, “The Glenfiddich Grand Couronne is borne from the merging of two worlds. Similarly, my work is a collision of cultures and influences. Through this creative process I discovered synergy between the craftmanship of fine whisky and art. It is my hope that through this piece, people will feel a connection to the art. That it will ignite an artistic element within each other. As you sip the Grande Couronne, I encourage you to visualize this piece and appreciate the craftsmanship behind the whisky and my art. It is a symphony of many cultures, ideas and artists coming together.”

Commenting on the collaboration with WiseTwo and Glenfiddich, Mulunda Kombo, Glenfiddich National Brand Ambassador Kenya said, “From the outset we knew that this required something special, because it is not every day that such an exceptional whisky gets made. We found that special quality in WiseTwo. His commitment to his craft, his quest to create pieces that ignite the human spirit and above all his diversity have made for a collaboration that elevates the Grande Couronne experience even further”.

Kariuki Mukii, William Grant and Sons, Prestige Manager East Africa commented, “We are the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky because of our commitment to innovation and our ability to bring cultures together. That Kenya has been featured in the Grande Composition is a testament to the popularity and preference of the brand amongst Kenyan whisky drinkers. We wanted to celebrate this through the collaboration with WiseTwo.”