The Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 12 Year Old has been given a makeover and is now known as the Our Original Twelve. The whisky also now has a new bottle design.

In honour of the brand’s home in Speyside, Scotland, the new design now features this clearly defined valley, indented into the face of the glass, to give a more chiselled profile. The iconic Stag symbol, featured in gold, also proudly sits within the V of the valley shape. William Grant’s signature is gold emblazoned on the bottle top.

The new packaging is currently being rolled out in Kenya, making it the first market on the continent to unveil the refreshed look.

Meanwhile, the 15 Year Old has been rebranded as Our Solera Fifteen, as a more overt celebration of the brand’s Solera system; an innovation in the whisky industry.

The redesigns stand out through fresh and distinctive new looks, and are intended to appeal to current drinkers, as well as entice those around the world who are keen to discover the wonderful world of single malt whisky.

“We are delighted to be the first market on the African continent to unveil the new look. The redesign has a distinct reference to Glenfiddich’s heritage and draws on inspiration from the special place where it is produced, Speyside. The flagship range of expressions is not only the world’s most awarded single malts but is also decidedly favoured in Kenya. We believe that this contemporary look will be appreciated by our community locally but will also encourage new whisky enthusiasts to delve into our taste experience.” Said Mulunda Kombo, National Brand Ambassador.

Glenfiddich’s signature malt, Our Original Twelve, is matured in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks for at least 12 years, before being uniquely married in oak tuns, to give a beautifully balanced nose complemented by refreshingly rich and complex notes of fresh pear and subtle oak. The Glenfiddich 15 Year Old, marries whiskies matured in sherry, bourbon and new oak casks.

Other expressions by Glenfiddich will be rolled out subsequently with the Small Batch 18 Year Old following suit in 2020 ,and the exceptional 21 Year Old in 2021.

The Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky are available in the following retail outlets across Nairobi: Carrefour (select outlets), Chandarana (select outlets), QuickMart and Naivas.