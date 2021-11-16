Shares

Standard Chartered has appointed Bongiwe Gangeni as head of consumer, private and business banking (CPBB) in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, subject to regulatory approval. Bongiwe will be based in Dubai when she joins the bank in March 2022.

She will be joining Standard Chartered from Absa where she most recently acted as a member of the Group Executive Committee. While at Absa, Bongiwe played dual roles of Deputy CEO for retail and business banking, and head of relationship banking.

Her successful career at Absa comprised roles across businesses including the SME segment, micro-enterprise finance, commercial cards, inclusive banking, private banking and wealth management.

Prior to joining the banking sector, Bongiwe was a consultant with Accenture, and also practiced as a pharmacist. She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Wits Business School. She also holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Commenting on Bongiwe’s appointment, Judy Hsu, Standard Chartered CEO of CPBB said, “Our franchise in Africa and the Middle East gives us tremendous opportunities to deliver financial services to the mass retail and SME segments as we drive financial inclusion and lift participation in the region. It is also a great platform for us to serve the growing number of affluent clients in our footprint and deliver best-in-class wealth solutions and advisory. This is an exciting time for Standard Chartered and Bongiwe’s deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our digital transformation. I look forward to welcoming Bongiwe to Standard Chartered.”