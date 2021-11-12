Shares

Allianz Technology is entering a new phase in its expansion with the launch of its technology subsidiary ama in Africa. The subsidiary has launched as Allianz Technology Africa (AZTA).

AZTA has begun its operations on the continent through the conversion of an operational entity in Côte d’Ivoire that became its operational hub. AZTA will provide IT services exclusively to Allianz Africa operational entities. The launch follows a process initiated at the end of 2020 and collaboration between Allianz Technology, Allianz SE as well as different departments of the Allianz Africa hub.

Allianz Technology oversees information systems and digitalization including large IT infrastructure projects, data centers, networks, security and application platforms for Allianz in the digital age.

Alexander Heinrich, Head of Global System Integration in charge of Africa at Allianz Technology commented, “The Allianz Technology family is thrilled about this new project and we look forward to new collaborations and achievements by providing Allianz entities in Africa with global IT solutions, in line with Allianz global digitalization strategy.”

As a major lever of Allianz transformation in Africa, AZTA is expected to become Allianz Africa innovation tool per excellence and to offer simple insurance solutions adapted to its different markets.

On her part, Delphine Traoré, Regional CEO of Allianz Africa noted, “While the insurance penetration rate on the continent is one of the lowest in the world, Africans are open to new technologies. With AZTA, we have a unique opportunity to provide them with appealing solutions. We will also be able to better support the resilience of local economies by making protection solutions more accessible to Africans.”