Jambojet, a low cost regional carrier, has announced the introduction of an in-flight entertainment (IFE) service for their passengers.

The IFE service introduced in partnership with Global Onboard Partners enables customers to access content stored on the IFE box through their mobile and other electronic devices. This is via a wireless network only available in the aircraft.

In additional to the IFE, passengers can use Jambojet Destination Explorer to make the most out of their travel experience. This includes exclusive offers, rewards, and dynamic maps for the most attractive destinations on its portfolio.

“Passengers spend an average 1 hour on the flight. The in-flight entertainment system will feature Jambojet Destination Explorer and also have videos, games, and reading material to keep them entertained, informed and engaged during the flight. The in-flight entertainment service also offers an opportunity for corporates and other potential advertisers to promote their goods and services on the platform through video or static image placement,” said Karanja Ndegwa, Managing Director and CEO, Jambojet.

Also commenting on the new partnership, Global Onboard Partners CEO Kirk Adams said, “Today, we warmly welcome Jambojet as our latest airline partner. Jambojet is an innovative, forward thinking and a digitally focused airline that flies to some of the most popular destinations in Kenya. Our innovative platform has been designed to provide a win-win for everyone through the delivery of destination experiences and special offers to passengers, through important new revenue streams to airlines.”

Jambojet currently flies to seven local destinations namely Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Lamu and Ukunda (Diani) from its hub in Nairobi. The airline also began flights to Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.