Shares

Canon Middle East, Central and North Africa has celebrated the first phase of its Women Who Empower program with ten winners.

Since its launch at the beginning of the year, the program invited women from different creative industries in the Middle-East, Central and North Africa with a social media campaign. The campaign also highlighted challenges and opportunities associated with women enterprising and scaling up their projects in the creative industries.

For May and June 2021, Rana Salama and Houda Founou have been selected as the winners under Gehan Fawzi’s and Marriam Massalli’s mentorship respectively for the CCNA region. Gifty Dzenyo and Kafui Praise are the designated winners for July and August 2021 under Tasneem Alsultan and Marriam Massali respectively for the CCNA region. Rispah Wambugi was named the winner for September 2021 who received guidance under Tasneem Alsultan.

The Canon Middle-East region further announced Meral Niazi and Rana Almoudi as winners under the mentorship of Menna Hossam and Tasneem Sultan for the months of May and June, 2021, respectively. The July and August winners were declared to be Yomna Orban and Saba Karim, followed by Hala El Kouch for September 2021.

The winners will benefit from a minimum of 3 masterclasses aimed at providing knowledge and skills needed for them to overcome the obstacles in their respective field of arts.

The Women Who Empower program was built upon this year’s International Women’s Day theme of #ChooseToChallenge and is built on four main pillars.

Each of the four pillars had a female expert from a creative field allocated to it.