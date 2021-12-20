Shares

Canon has announced the expansion of its remote camera system line-up, with the launch of the CR-X300 PTZ camera. The new camera is the latest addition to Canon’s current range of PTZ cameras including the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X500. The CR-X300 offers high-quality 4K video output and various IP protocol compatibilities to address the continued demand for remote production.

4K image quality

The CR-X300 is equipped with Canon’s advanced imaging technology. Powered by a DIGIC DV6 processor, it produces stunning 4K UHD up to 30P at 4:2:2 10-bit. Combining a 1/2.3-Inch Type CMOS sensor with Canon’s renowned Hybrid Autofocus system, the CR-X300 is capable of fast and precise focus on subjects even in low-light. With a removable IR Cut Filter to enhance IR performance, this model is perfect for shooting in very low light conditions such as for reality TV or wildlife where subjects might be outside at night.

Versatile streaming options

Like the Canon PTZ lne-up, the CR-X300 has compatibility with a range of protocols for video transmission, camera control and 4K video streaming over IP. Employing Canon’s network technology this PTZ camera supports multiple protocols, including RTMP/RTMPS, NDI|HX1, RTP/RTSP Standard Communication Protocol as well as Canon’s newly developed XC Protocol. This enables streaming direct to the selected Content Delivery Network for more efficient production. The CR-X300 also features a range of connectivity options including Power over Ethernet (PoE++), HDMI and 6G-SDI.

Simple operation

The CR-X300 uses a sophisticated pan and tilt drive mechanism, which moves at a variable speed of 0.3° /second to 60° /second, enabling the camera operator to smoothly follow the action. The camera is also compatible with Canon’s recently launched RC-IP100 controller and the Remote Camera Control Application via IP, as well as selected third-party controllers.

Robust compact design

The CR-X300 has a durable body that meets IP65 dustproof and water-resistant standards, a weather resistant paint finish and an in-built wiper to ensure clear video, even in rainy conditions. The rugged build of this camera can stand up to wind speeds of 60 m/s in and temperature ranges between -15°C to 40°C.

CR-X300 camera key specifications