Shares

Canon has unveiled the PowerShot PX, a small, smart and friendly camera capturing high-quality 11.7 MP images and 60 pixel Full HD video.

The new camera is part of Canon’s continued commitment to redefining imaging technology, with smart features such as automatic capture of still imagery and video set to reimagine how families capture memories. With this camera, families can enjoy the moment and capture it without having to stay behind the lens.

The new PowerShot PX camera further incorporates smart functionality to document social events and everyday memories. With automatic capture and priority shooting, the PowerShot PX is an innovative addition to the home that complements photographers’ existing cameras.

Once switched on, the portable PowerShot PX can be placed anywhere around the home to take candid shots of everyday moments. The camera’s voice command capabilities allow complete hands-free control to capture still images or dynamic videos.

Additionally, the simple portable design allows for USB-C charging and built-in Wi-Fi, which links to smart devices. With intelligent facial recognition features, PowerShot PX uses auto-subject searching to keep loved ones in the frame and capture photos that otherwise might have been missed. Its 19-57mm focal length range and flexible pan-and-tilt zoom lens offers a broad field of view of 340˚ horizontally and 110˚ vertically to follow the action.

Users can also look back on the captured moments with PowerShot PX’s iOS and Android app and get recommendations from this clever camera on the strongest shots to keep. These photos and videos are then stored on a memory card for easy upload to a computer.

Users can then manually control the camera with the app to compose the perfect shot and capture images from a distance, all without the need to run back and forth to check the device. Families can even customize automatic shooting settings, angle the lens to snap pictures in their own style and select familiar faces within the app to increase priority when shooting.

Canon PowerShot PX key features