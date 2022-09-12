Shares

Canon has launched new products for broadcast and filmmaking to strengthen its offering in line with its customers’ needs.

The new products include CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, Canon’s Cine-Servo lens for a broad range of productions, the EU-V3, an expansion unit for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III, a Cinema EOS firmware update, and the DP-V2730, a 27-inch 4K professional reference display for broadcasters and filmmakers.

Canon has launched the latest PTZ camera, the CR-N700, and the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70 and Canon LEGRIA HF G70. The CR-N700 is a 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit PTZ camera with 12G-SDI connectivity, designed for high-end broadcast production. Canon’s new compact 4K camcorders, the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70 and Canon LEGRIA HF G70. They are designed to meet the demand for live sharing content with new UVC compatibility.

CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 key features

Wide angle 15-120mm, with 8x magnification

Built-in 1.5x extender – providing reach up to 180mm

Full frame sensor coverage (with extender engaged)

High quality optics for HDR, 4K and 8K capture

Modular design with a removable drive unit

Interchangeable lens mount from EF to PF

First Cine-Servo lens to support ZEISS eXtended Data (XD)

EU-V3 key features

Return SDI Signal Input

Remote B (RS-422)

Ethernet

Tally Signal Support

V-mount battery plate (with D-TAP)

12-pin Lens Terminal

DC OUT 12V-2A

Cine EOS firmware update

XC protocol support

120p / 100p AF support

Face detection during Slow and Fast Mode Shooting

Audio 4ch display

Flex Zoom Series and CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 lens support

DP-V2730 key features

27” 4K UHD HDR Display

1000 cd/m2 brightness and 0.001 cd/m2 black levels

Award winning monitoring tools

Achieves Dolby Vision and Grade 1A EBU TECH3220 standards

Dual/Quad display with 8K Support

12G-SDI and HDMI connectivity