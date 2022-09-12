Canon has launched new products for broadcast and filmmaking to strengthen its offering in line with its customers’ needs.
The new products include CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, Canon’s Cine-Servo lens for a broad range of productions, the EU-V3, an expansion unit for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III, a Cinema EOS firmware update, and the DP-V2730, a 27-inch 4K professional reference display for broadcasters and filmmakers.
Canon has launched the latest PTZ camera, the CR-N700, and the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70 and Canon LEGRIA HF G70. The CR-N700 is a 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit PTZ camera with 12G-SDI connectivity, designed for high-end broadcast production. Canon’s new compact 4K camcorders, the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70 and Canon LEGRIA HF G70. They are designed to meet the demand for live sharing content with new UVC compatibility.
CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 key features
Wide angle 15-120mm, with 8x magnification
Built-in 1.5x extender – providing reach up to 180mm
Full frame sensor coverage (with extender engaged)
High quality optics for HDR, 4K and 8K capture
Modular design with a removable drive unit
Interchangeable lens mount from EF to PF
First Cine-Servo lens to support ZEISS eXtended Data (XD)
EU-V3 key features
Return SDI Signal Input
Remote B (RS-422)
Ethernet
Tally Signal Support
V-mount battery plate (with D-TAP)
12-pin Lens Terminal
DC OUT 12V-2A
Cine EOS firmware update
XC protocol support
120p / 100p AF support
Face detection during Slow and Fast Mode Shooting
Audio 4ch display
Flex Zoom Series and CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 lens support
DP-V2730 key features
27” 4K UHD HDR Display
1000 cd/m2 brightness and 0.001 cd/m2 black levels
Award winning monitoring tools
Achieves Dolby Vision and Grade 1A EBU TECH3220 standards
Dual/Quad display with 8K Support
12G-SDI and HDMI connectivity