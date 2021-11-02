Shares

The recent news from 10Bet about the plethora of team sponsorships they have lined up really is great news, for way more reasons than one. In reality, the fact that a large business akin to 10Bet has decided to sponsor a mirage of teams throughout Africa has much bigger connotations than one would first expect.

Not only will this new sponsorship be astronomically beneficial to the members and players of Dodoma Jiji FC and Daring Club Motema Pembe FC, but it may also allow us to have a peek into something much bigger – that being that the economy of Africa may be improving.

In this article, we will be talking about the whole ordeal surrounding the 10Bet sponsorship of Dodoma Jiji FC and Daring Club Motema Pembe FC, and discussing why something as small as a team getting sponsored could mean much more and even potentially give us an insight to see how well a country’s economy is performing.

The Massive Array Of Benefits That a Sponsorship Can Bring

Something which often goes overlooked by people from countries that are showered with sponsorships like the UK or USA is just how crucial a sponsorship can be to a team.

With 10bet the main sponsor of Dodoma Jiji FC and Daring Club Motema Pembe FC, both teams will now have way more opportunities in almost any aspect you can imagine.

More support and funding helps in every area when it comes to a football team, and even simple things such as having pristine training equipment or excess revenue to focus on marketing upcoming events can truly mean the difference between success and failure.

In reality, sponsorships and business really are the driving factors behind how popular any team is, and the more sponsors, the more chances a team has to get their name out there. Of course, that’s not to say that sponsorships are the only factor that can contribute to a team’s success, but they certainly play a large role.

Luckily, Africa’s booming sports industry creates the perfect environment for investors, and as we head into the future, more and more companies will be looking to get involved.

Evidence That Africa is On The Right Track

Following the 10bet launch in DRC, there has been much speculation as to why a large company like 10Bet would deem it profitable to open its doors in Africa.

In reality, even though 10Bet are doing amazing things for the African sports industry and they are certainly doing their part to stimulate Africa’s growth, they are still a business after all, and being successful is paramount.

Because of this, it has led many people to assume that 10Bet must have thought it would be somewhat of a good business decision to launch in Africa, and this is what makes this news so big.

Africa’s future is looking bright, and companies are looking to try and get in on this newfound growth before it is too late. 10Bet’s recent move can be seen as evidence for this, and it is highly likely that a vast number of businesses will follow suit.

This is great news for the African economy, as it suggests that the growth that they are currently experiencing is only likely going to speed up.

If you are still unsure as to why a few football sponsorships have the potential to be such a big deal, let’s recap.

Of course, sponsorship for a team is amazing news in its own right, and Dodoma Jiji FC and Daring Club Motema Pembe FC are going to be able to get so much use out of this sponsorship. Even simple things such as bigger crowds at live events can mean the world to a team, and that’s even without mentioning the endless financial incentives that come with it.

Although, even though the new 10Bet sponsorship of Dodoma Jiji FC and Daring Club Motema Pembe FC is amazing news for the supporters and players of the teams, this sponsorship may mean much much more. In fact, this sponsorship could even suggest that the African economy is doing well, which certainly lines up with the data.

It’s going to be interesting to see how well Dodoma Jiji FC and Daring Club Motema Pembe FC manage to capitalise on this new sponsorship, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.