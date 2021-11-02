Shares

Lipa Later, a credit service company, has partnered with Carrefour to roll out the LipaVismart product powered by Lipa Later for all Carrefour customers.

This partnership offers an instalment or monthly payment plan of all items within Carrefour including electronics, gadgets, appliances, furniture, perishables and consumer items.

With LipaVismart, Carrefour customers can purchase items and payback in monthly instalments. LipaVismart will be available in all Carrefour stores countrywide and will soon be extended to Carrefour Stores in Uganda.

With LipaVismart at Carrefour, the credit limit will be up to a basket size of Ksh. 500,000. Once a customer signs up online or at any outlet, they receive an instant approval with their available credit limit that they can use at any of the Carrefour outlets. The customer will have up to 30 days to make their first payment but are able to take the item home there and then.

“LipaVismart powered by Lipa Later offers the lowest interest rates in town, at 2.3% per month, with no other fees charged. Customers have an option of choosing the duration they would like to make their affordable monthly repayments for the items they have bought, and this ranges from 3, 6, 9 or up to 12 months,” said Eric Muli CEO Lipa Later.

On his part, Franck Moreau Country Manager- Carrefour East Africa said, “We are very excited to partner with Lipa Later to roll out LipaVismart in all our outlets in Kenya and very soon across the region. This partnership will help our customers be able to get the products they need from all our outlets to help them improve their lives even as they pay over a period of time in monthly instalments.”

The LipaVismart product powered by Lipa Later is available to both employed and self-employed customers shopping at Carrefour.