CoAmana, a tech start-up, will host consumers and farmers for the Amana Community Supported Agricultural Day (CSA Day) on Saturday 30th October, at the Karura Forest in Nairobi. The Amana CSA Day event will start from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Amana CSA Day brings together farmers and conscious consumers who are interested in buying directly from farmers at affordable prices. The event will feature farmers and produces from 16 farming clusters, including Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Laikipia and Meru.

CoAmana’s digital marketplace, Amana Market, enables buyers to source produce directly from farmers and connect with other local businesses. This cuts out middlemen and brings fresh produce to consumers at a more affordable price.

According to the Founder and CEO, Hafsah Jumare, the event is part of CoAmana’s movement to encourage the conscious consumer by linking them to farmers in their local communities. Worldwide, CSAs are systems based on mutual trust to give farming communities more sustainability while reconnecting people to their food sources.

“While solving some technical issues such as logistics and storage are part of our mode of operation, I see the market access problem as not only a technical issue but also a human behaviour one. The breakdown of trust has made us a cash-based economy. Farmers want to be paid on pickup, and buyers want to pay on delivery. Price and contracts also never hold, and terms could change from one community to the next or within an hour. Our goal is to deliver the technology needed for the buyers to connect with small businesses and farmers and to support the right human circumstances that enable such a connection to thrive,” said Mr. Jumare.