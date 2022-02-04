Shares

As part of marking this year’s World Wetlands Day on 2nd February, Carrefour Kenya in partnership with Friends of Karura Forest Community Association conducted a clean-up exercise on river Ruaka. About 25 employees drawn from various Carrefour outlets in Nairobi participated in the clean up activity as part of the company’s CSR activity.

Through this initiative, Carrefour seeks to raise awareness of the importance of wetlands and encourage other corporates to support initiatives to protect and conserve the environment. The theme for this year’s World Wetlands Day is Wetlands action for people and nature.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated to raise awareness about wetlands as critically important ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, economies, and more. The day also recognizes the influence and positive production that Wetlands have had on the world and in turn brings communities together for the benefit of Mother Nature.

Speaking at the clean up exercise, Franck Moreau, Country Manager at Carrefour Kenya said, “At Carrefour, we are committed to preserving the ecosystem around us to make the environment a better place to live. We believe that it is a collective responsibility to make the environment habitable and a beautiful place to live in and do business while at it. The good thing about wetlands is that they can cleanse and filter water as it moves through. But too much contamination can overwhelm this natural filtering system and destroy it. A world without wetlands is a world without water.”