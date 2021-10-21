Shares

160 companies have been shortlisted for the Africa CIO100 Awards. The shortlist marks the completion of the first phase of the technical analysis of data from which the CIO100 top companies in Africa will be chosen.

Notable entries into the shortlist include the following.

Dangote Projects – Nigeria

MultiChoice Kenya

Kenya Airways

Standard Chartered Bank

Unga Holdings

Credit Bank

Kemri – Welcome Trust

CLC – Africa – Tanzania

AzamPay – Tanzania

Somika Group – Congo

Platino Group – Egypt

WasilaDev – Egypt

Gebeya – Ethiopia

Berhan Bank – Ethiopia

Zemen Bank – Ethiopia

MCCC Cloud – Mauritius

AFEX – Nigeria

Jelurida – Nigeria

Fast Forward – South Africa

Meltwater – South Africa

Uku’hamba – South Africa

Uganda Breweries

Billionair Fund – Uganda

Thochima Enterprises – Zambia

Graniteside – Zimbabwe

Amref Africa

ZEP-RE (PTA Re-insurance)

The technical team analyzed the CIO100 2021 Survey data gathered over the past three months. 536 companies from across Africa submitted applications, with 60% of the entries being from Kenya (35%), 15% from Nigeria, Uganda (7%), and Rwanda (3%).

The top CIO100 companies will be announced during the annual Africa CIO100 Symposium and Awards. The two-day high energy celebration of IT excellence will be marked with networking opportunities and knowledge sharing in Mombasa, Kenya, from 17th to 19th of November 2021.

This is the first time this prestigious IT leadership event will be held in Mombasa. CIO Africa anticipates that they will host to more than 1,000 CIOs and IT executives from all over the world and specifically, Africa, who will attend the hybrid event.

CIO Africa Director, Andrew Karanja explained, “The regional CIO100 Awards celebrate companies in Africa for their innovative use of IT. This is the 13th edition of the event, and we are very excited that we will now be recognizing 100 companies from across Africa that demonstrate excellence and achievement in IT adoption and execution.”

“The CIO100 2016 Survey data collection process ended on 3 October 2021 with an achievement of 536 applications, of which 406 were marked as complete. The technical analysis commenced immediately,” said Samuel Gicharu, CEO, Insight Wells Research, the company that undertook the research.

In presenting a status report of the research, he detailed the approach adopted in selecting the top 160 companies and organizations. “A common feature across all excellence models is the general structure of the assessment tool/questionnaire. The participating organizations are assessed using a model that emphasizes the relationship between two key aspects: business processes and business results,” Gicharu continued.

Last year, there were 350 companies nominated with 120 making up the year’s CIO100 list. The short list included companies from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda covering all the major verticals including Government, Education, Health, Financial Services, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Utilities, Transport and Logistics.