Showmax has released the official trailer for the upcoming music drama series Famous, which is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on 18 October, 2021. Viewers will get to enjoy new episodes every Monday.

Famous follows three young artists as they try to navigate the complicated music industry in Nairobi, Kenya.

In the trailer, Showmax subscribers are treated to a glimpse at the show’s three leads. These are Nyota (Brianna Wanjiku), a newcomer with a golden voice looking for her moment to shine, the famous rapper Magic (Maria alum Khula Budi) grappling with his demons and the star Nikita (Michelle Tiren), whose fame is just beginning to wane.

“Without me, you’re nothing. Nothing, Nikita,” Magic tells her, hinting at the emotional rollercoaster of their relationship. Viewers will also see that Nyota’s life is set to change as she gets a taste of stardom.

Also featured in the trailer are Keith Chuaga (Disconnect, Ma’Empress), who plays Magic’s manager, Calvin; Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice, Just In Time) as Talash, a therapist caught in an affair with Magic and Manasseh Nyagah as Bob the photographer. Also featured are newcomers Ciku Shire, Brahim Ouma, Morris Mwangi and Sandra Wambui.

The drama showcased in the trailer plays out against the backdrop of the original song Money, Power and Fame, performed by Nyota. The song is written by singer Khuhani and and produced by veteran producer Eric Musyoka.

Famous is created and directed by award-winning music video director Enos Olik and written by Natasha Likimani, known for Disconnect, Sincerely Daisy and You Again.

