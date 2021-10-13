Shares

DBN Gogo is the latest artist to join the Spotify EQUAL Music Program as the EQUAL Africa artist of the month.

The Spotify EQUAL program is aimed at providing a platform to highlight women in music. DBN Gogo, an AmaPiano DJ, is the first South African artist to join Spotify’s growing roster of influential female creators, which includes Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and US rapper Saweetie.

This announcement comes off the back of DBN Gogo’s appearance at AMA Fest 2021. The UK-based festival successfully showcased the best of AmaPiano to fans, with DBN Gogo bringing her energy and signature dance moves to the global stage. She also recently claimed a spot on the top 10 list of the most streamed artists by South African youth on Spotify. She begun her professional DJ-ing career and was catapulted to superstardom when the hits Dakiwe, French Kiss and Khuza Gogo blew up the local music scene alongside her #dakiwechallenge video, which amassed over three million views on TikTok alone.

As the latest artist to join the EQUAL Music Program, DBN Gogo will also grace Spotify’s Time Square billboard in New York. Her latest track Possible featuring Musa Keys, Dinho, Optimist Music ZA, Makhanj, Lebza TheVillain, Koek Sista, will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.

“DBN Gogo has managed to dominate two spheres within the music industry traditionally driven by the opposite sex: DJing and AmaPiano. For us, putting our support behind DBN Gogo not only speaks to what we do under the EQUAL umbrella, but further drives the support we have continued to show the AmaPiano genre since it came to the fore,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Being a part of Spotify’s EQUAL Music Program is a reminder that I do not need to apologize for being a powerful woman. I had a dream and realized that old ways don’t open new doors. So, I decided to make every moment count to ensure that I become everything I wanted,” commented DBN Gogo.

DBN Gogo also features on Spotify’s flagship AmaPiano playlist, AmaPiano Grooves.