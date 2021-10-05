Shares

SimpliFine, a Kenyan integrated food producer offering locally manufactured food products across East Africa has completed the acquisition of Ennsvalley Bakery. The company will now launch in the market with a range of 21 baked products arriving on shelves including bread, buns, muffins and cakes.

The company will also take over the production of baked goods at Chandarana Foodplus supermarkets. The refreshed range of products will feature both SimpliFine and Ennsvalley brands to serve the needs of the market.

The announcement follows the recent acquisition of Alpha Fine Foods by SimpliFine’s parent company, BlackIvy, as well as the acquisition of French fries and potato production company based in Naivasha. This makes Ennsvalley their third acquisition in the last seven months.

SimpliFine offers a one-stop-shop for customers seeking a range of vegetable, meat and bakery products. The acquisition of Ennsvalley reaffirms its commitment to provide quality, locally sourced, fine foods across the region while creating jobs and strengthening the economy. The rapidly growing food producer is using advanced supply chain management and operational expertise to ensure high-quality and cost-conscious food is locally sourced, manufactured, and delivered to customers efficiently and safely.

Speaking on this latest development, Steven Carlyon, President SimpliFine Kenya said, “Ennsvalley is a respected Kenyan brand; SimpliFine will honor its heritage by continuing to deliver quality and value to customers. We look forward to leveraging Ennsvalley’s history as we launch exciting new SimpliFine baked products for the discerning Kenyan customer.”

“SimpliFine is committed to making good food using local ingredients. We are passionate about growing communities by delivering nutritious, quality foods at accessible prices. We are excited to launch our bakery division and look forward to introducing a range of new products over the coming months,” concluded Mr. Carlyon.