Chandarana Foodplus retail chain has opened an new store to be the anchor tenant at the Golden Life Mall in Nakuru, taking its total stores count to 23 in the country.

Golden Life Mall Nakuru is situated along the main Nakuru-Eldoret Road within Nakuru Town. The mall is a project of the Egerton University Retirement Benefits Scheme.

Chandarana will occupy the mall’s retail centre which has three levels; the Lower Ground floor, Upper Ground floor and First Floor.

Chandarana currently has branches located in convenient locations in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nanyuki and Mombasa.

Speaking during the official opening, Nakuru Deputy Governor Erick Korir said the supermarket’s outlet in Nakuru City is a testament to the region’s rapid growth and attractive tax regime.

He added that the opening of various businesses in Nakuru County has provided unique employment opportunities to residents as well as supply opportunities for farmers.

“More than 60% of the employees are Nakuru County residents and the outlet will also provide a new market for our farmers to sell their produce,” he added.

Nakuru County is known for being the breeding ground of supermarkets that have grown to become some of the most successful stores in the Country, including retail giant Naivas and fallen giants Tuskys and Nakumatt.

Nakuru County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives, Raymond Komen said the numbers released by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics indicated that Nakuru was the second-largest economy in Kenya after Nairobi.

“Nakuru is an important business hub that contributes the second-highest GDP among the 47 counties. It is a key market for businesses, producer of raw materials and a vital energy-producing county and the third largest in populations according to the 2019 census,” he said.

He welcomed Chandarana to Nakuru, expressing optimism that the retailer’s presence world help grow the local economy.