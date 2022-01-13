Shares

SimpliFine, a Kenyan integrated food producer offering locally sourced and manufactured food products across East Africa, has commissioned its new Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) processing line. The new IQF technology will help SimpliFine to extend its production of fresh French fries to offer frozen French fries, increasing the supply and extending the shelf life of locally produced potatoes.

The announcement follows 3 acquisitions in 2021 by SimpliFine’s parent company, BlackIvy: Ennsvalley Bakery, Alpha Fine Foods and a French fry production company based in Naivasha. SimpliFine offers a one-stop-shop for customers seeking a range of vegetable, meat and bakery products. The investment in IQF technology reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing locally sourced, quality foods across the region, creating jobs and strengthening the economy.

“SimpliFine launched its French fry business in March 2021 and has built strong relationships with our local supplier farmers and our customers. We invested in new technology to produce a quality French fry that serves a broader market in Kenya and in the region. We will be launching our frozen French fries later this month and look forward to launching additional frozen fruits and vegetable products in the future,” said Steven Carlyon, President of SimpliFine.

The company will leverage its affiliate company, BigCold, to provide advanced temperature-controlled supply chain management and operational expertise. This will ensure safe, quality and affordable food that is locally sourced, manufactured and delivered to customers.

“SimpliFine is committed to making good food using local ingredients. We are passionate about growing communities by delivering nutritious, quality foods at accessible prices. We are excited to bring technology to Kenya that expands markets for its agricultural products and improve farmers’ livelihoods,” added Mr. Carlyon.