Renown influencer and Youtuber Khalid Ali Ameri recently visited Kenya and has shared his experience on his stay at the Sarova Mara Game Camp.

Accompanied by his wife and children, Khalid stayed at the Sarova Mara Game Camp enjoying the majestic scenery of the raw nature in the wild.

Khalid explains that he was thrilled with the Game Drives around the Mara. “The reason that they are called Game Drives is because whenever you are going out to try and see the animals in their habitat, it is a game of chance. What I loved about this trip is that we had expectations of what we were going to see. This exceeded every expectation we could have imagined in terms of the beauty, we got the opportunity to see so much,” he said.

During the stay, Khalid and his family was able to see four of the Big Five in the wild. These are the lion, leopard, elephant, and buffalo. They also learned something called the Ugly Five, the wildebeests, vultures, hyena, warthog, and the marabou stork.

The family also got the opportunity to literally camp in the wild, sitting and watching a spectacular sunset before sitting around a bonfire. During the bonfire, they were joined by an amazing troop of traditional Maasai dancers dressed in their iconic traditional shuka. They sang, danced, ate and enjoyed drinks.

“There is a saying in Kenya that says Karibu Nyumbani which means Welcome Home. And that is what my family and I have felt from the very second, we touched down this beautiful country,” he said.

While in Kenya, Khalid and his family got to stay at Sarova Stanley and Sarova Mara Game Camp and experienced refreshing African Hospitality. Sarova Hotels and Resorts is Kenya’s first indegenious group of hotels in Kenya.