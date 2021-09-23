Shares

Huawei has announced plans to launch its Freebuds 4 in the Kenyan market with pre-orders being available between 1st Oct and 7th Oct.

The other available earbuds in the market include Huawei Freebuds pro retailing at Ksh. 24,999 Huawei Freebuds 3 retailing at Ksh. 19,999, Huawei Freebuds 3i retailing at Ksh. 10,999 and Huawei Freebuds 4i retailing at Ksh. 9,999.

The addition of Huawei Freebuds 4 proves Huawei’s position in the wearable segment. The earbuds feature improvements at the hardware and software level that takes open-fit and noise cancellation to new levels as well as an ultimate comfortable wearing experience.

Jim Zhijue had this to say, “Among the things that stand out in Huawei Freebuds 4, the audio is the adaptive ear matching technology that can help optimise audio output. Also another key pointer is its high quality recording and its compatibility.”

In today’s digital age, many users now own more than one device and at times it is a hassle if ones wants to connect the earbuds to multiple devices. Huawei FreeBuds 4 supports dual device connections whether if is a Huawei smartphone, tablet, PC, smartwatch or even devices from other brands or running on different operating systems.

Huawei Freebuds 4 specifications

Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm

Width: 16.8 mm

Depth: 18.5 mm

Weight: About 4.1 g

Battery capacity: Per earbud 30 mAh

Charging case: 410 mAh

Playtime: Music playback on 1 charge 4 hours (with ANC disabled)

Music playback on 1 charge: 2.5 hours (with ANC enabled)

Music playback with charging case: 22 hours (with ANC disabled)

Music playback with charging case: 14 hours (with ANC enabled)

Controls: Swipe, Tap-twice, Press and hold controls

Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2

Pop-up pair: supported

Audio technology: Open-fit active noise cancellation