The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has announced the launch of the BAKE Awards 2021. The launch also coincides with the submission phase of the competition.

The annual blogging competition, which is in its 9th year, celebrates and awards exceptional bloggers in each category. Last year, the competition was unfortunately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually didn’t take place.

This year, the BAKE Awards 2021 kicked off on September 14th 2021, whereby the association started accepting submissions in the various categories. Thereafter, judges will decide on the best 5 nominees from the submitted blogs and which will then be availed for voting by the public. The winners will be awarded at a virtual gala event in December.

The timeline this year is as follows:

Submissions phase –14th September – 20th October 2021 Judging phase – 21st October -1st November 2021 Online voting – 2nd November – 10th December 2021 Virtual Winners’ Gala event – 17th December 2021

In 2019, B.A.K.E introduced a new category, Best Podcast which saw Amani Maranga become the first winner in that category. The total number of categories now stands at 24.

Also included in the winners’ list was JustJoykendi.com, who won the overall Kenyan Blog of the Year category, Lyraoko.com in the photography category, leotunapika.com in the food category, africancityplanner. com in the environmental category and fashionablestepmum.com in the fashion and style category.

In 2019, the competition saw more than 10,000 blogs being submitted and 800,000 votes being recorded. Women dominated the awards, winning in 15 out of 23 categories.

Submissions will be accepted in 23 categories and a blog can only be submitted in one category that it fits best. There is an exception, however, for new blogs (blogs set up in January 2019 onward) which can be submitted in the New Blog category and in another category in which they fit. The rule that makes three-time (or more) winners in the awards ineligible to compete, still stands.

To submit blogs into the BAKE Awards 2021, bloggers and their fans should visit bakeawards.co.ke/submit.