The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has demanded action following the tragic and suspicious death of Mr. Albert Ojwang, a teacher and prominent blogger, while in police custody. Ojwang’s passing has ignited a fresh wave of concern regarding police accountability and human rights in Kenya’s police stations.

Mr. Ojwang was reportedly arrested in Homa Bay on suspicion of a crime of false publication linked to a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). He was most likely going to be charged under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act before his demise.

According to his father, the alleged offense involved insulting a senior person. Following his arrest, Ojwang was transferred approximately 350km from Homa Bay to Central Police Station in Nairobi, a journey BAKE, like other human rights organizations, highlights as concerning due to the apparent lack of booking at a local station.

Police reports claim Mr. Ojwang sustained fatal head injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mbagathi Hospital. However, his family suspects foul play, a concern shared by BAKE.

“We are deeply distressed by the untimely death of Albert Ojwang while under the care of the state, particularly given the opaque circumstances surrounding his detention and passing,” stated Kennedy Kachwanya, Chairperson of the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE). “This incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability within our policing institutions, especially at a time of rising concern over the treatment of government critics. We cannot allow lives to be lost in custody without rigorous scrutiny and transparent justice.”

BAKE has asked key government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action in investigating the death and prosecuting anyone who is responsible.

BAKE is also pushing for the immediate public release of a comprehensive, independent autopsy report on Mr. Ojwang’s cause of death. They are calling for full transparency regarding the investigation’s progress, addressing all discrepancies and concerns raised by the family and human rights groups. Furthermore, BAKE advocates for a rigorous review and immediate reform of police detention protocols, particularly those concerning transfers and the welfare of detainees, to prevent any future deaths in custody and ensure adherence to national and international human rights standards.