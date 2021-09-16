Shares

Majid Al Futtaim, a retail and leisure brand has announced that it has concluded an agreement with Shoprite Checkers Uganda. The terms of the agreement see the transfer of Shoprite’s six Uganda store leases to Majid Al Futtaim by end of year.

Majid Al Futtaim currently operates two stores in Uganda, under Carrefour banner. Following the implementation of the agreement, Majid Al Futtaim will expand its footprint to eight Carrefour stores.

“We welcome the opportunity to bring our unique Carrefour offering of unbeatable value, range, international standards to more customers across Uganda. Majid Al Futtaim is fully committed to creating great moments for the communities we serve for the long-term. This agreement represents our continued investment in East Africa. We look forward to strengthening our offering in the region and supporting local talent through employment and career development opportunities,” commented Hani Weiss, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Majid Al Futtaim launched its first Carrefour store in Uganda in December 2019 in Kampala’s Oasis Mall, and in March 2021 opened its second store in Naalya. It currently provides 20,000 products across its stores, 98% of which are locally sourced. Customers are also able to order products online through partnerships with Glovo and Jumia Food.

Both parties will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition of the stores and its operations. The six stores are located in Acacia Mall, Village Mall, Victoria Mall, Lugogo Mall, Clock Tower, and Arena Mall. As part of the agreement, the Lugogo Mall and Clock Tower properties will also transfer to Majid Al Futtaim who remain committed to its local supply chain and now, new tenant partners.