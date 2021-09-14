Shares

HBO’s Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is now available on Showmax. The documentary showcases the personal and political journey of former President Barack Obama as America grapples with its racial history.

The documentary is Directed by seven-time Emmy winner Peter Kunhardt and executive produced by The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb.

Coinciding with the former President’s 60th birthday, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union features confessionals by a few people in Government before and during Obama’s reign, Philanthropists, Historians and politicians.

They include the likes of politician Jesse Jackson, professors Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Cornel West, political consultant David Axelrod, authors Michael Eric Dyson and Ta-Nehisi Coates, reverends Alvin Love and Jeremiah Wright, New Yorker editor David Remnick, speechwriter Jon Favreau and journalists Laura Washington and Michele Norris.

With excerpts from his speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood and takes us through his perspective. He takes us through his experience as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America.

But, as Los Angeles Times says, “HBO’s new documentary goes places the Obama media machine might not have. It ultimately sets itself apart by taking a deeper look at the multitude of issues that surfaced after America finally chose its first Black president.”

