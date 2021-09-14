Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) recently launched its county-focused drive to increase the participation of women in industry. The drive will be conducted through its Women in Manufacturing (WIM) programme.

Speaking at the first WIM North Rift Conference and Expo held in Eldoret, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Hon. David Osiany said, “Our nation’s manufacturing sector is in a state of reinvention, as such empowering women will be critical to the future of the industry. It is without a doubt that women are an emerging market force, and must be fully supported, to actively participate in our country’s development.”

Also speaking at the Conference, KAM CEO Ms. Phyllis Wakiaga, had this to say, “Women are making strides in steering the growth of the global manufacturing sector. As such, any conversations around economic development and increasing our competitiveness, must involve them.”

Ms. Wakiaga also called for the creation of a conducive business environment, that drives inclusive economic prosperity saying, “We urge government to create an enabling environment , by doing away with challenges such as regulatory overreach, the unstable political climate and unfavourable tax policies, which hinder our competitiveness and productivity. As the Women in Manufacturing Programme, we shall continue to provide practical solutions and gain tangible results on challenges hindering the participation of women in industry.”

Uasin Gishu County Deputy Governor, Hon. Daniel Chemno noted, “To enjoy the full benefits of devolution, we must support our businesses to grow. This shall develop skills, enable Kenyans to tap into their creativity and fully utilize women in manufacturing’s talent.”

The next edition of the WIM Conference and Expo shall be held in Nakuru County.