Jambojet has launched flights to North Kivu Province Capital, Goma in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. It becomes the first low-cost carrier to fly the route, it is also the only direct flight between Nairobi and Goma

The airline will be flying two times weekly, on Monday and Friday, from its hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, to Goma International Airport. This is set to increase to 4 times weekly, as demand grows.

Jambojet currently flies to 6 destinations including Mombasa, Diani, Eldoret, Kisumu and Malindi from its primary hub in Nairobi. The airline also operates a direct flight from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret and has plans to start operations to the Coastal Island of Lamu on 15th September, 2021.

Jambojet Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Karanja Ndegwa, said flying to Goma is one step towards growing Jambojet’s footprint in Africa. “We are excited about the growth prospects in the region. We have an ambitious plan to grow our network, and we are proud to be the first low-cost airline to venture into this route,” said Mr. Karanja.

In a bid to diversify its product offering and complement its scheduled operations, Jambojet launched Charter services in October 2020 which allows one to charter a Jambojet aircraft to various destinations.

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet, which is IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit registration), has achieved undeniable business growth with a fleet of 6 brand new De Havilland Dash 8-400 and flown over 4 million passengers across all its destinations.