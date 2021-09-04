Shares

Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia has announced a countrywide staff recruitment drive and introduced its leadership team in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This is as the company affirmed its commitment to investing in Ethiopia’s digital future ahead of its commercial launch early next year.

Safaricom Ethiopia aims to recruit 450 graduates over the next three years into a global development program dubbed the “Discover Graduate Management Program”. The graduates will undergo accelerated learning rotations across different functions in the business as well as extensive leadership coaching and mentorship programs.

Speaking at a media conference held at Safaricom Ethiopia’s new offices in Addis, Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom said, “The Global Partnership for Ethiopia is proud to be investing in Ethiopia and thanks the Government of Ethiopia and other key partners for their support in the initial preparations for commercial launch. Such partnerships are the building blocks of digital transformation, and I would like to thank all our partners for their support as we work towards enabling our commercial launch and contribution to digital Ethiopia as a purpose-led technology company.”

Anwar Soussa, Managing Director of Safaricom Ethiopia, provided updates on the preparations for commercial launch. He noted that the company has commenced recruitment of Ethiopian nationals for technology, commercial and corporate functions in various capacities ranging from executive management to graduate level opportunities.

“Our ongoing recruitment process is intentionally guided by the promise of a digital future for the people of Ethiopia. By June next year, we aim to build a team of 1000 employees driven by innovation and digital solutions. We will also offer all employees comprehensive digital training packages through our #1moreskill training program, a gateway to new skills in the digital economy,” said Mr. Soussa.

“We believe young people are the key to delivering the digital Ethiopia ambitions and with our global Discover Graduate Management Program, we will create a pool of talent of digital innovators who will grow with the business to achieve this,” added Mr. Soussa.

As part of the ongoing recruitment process, the company officially introduced the 11 confirmed members of its Executive Committee (ExCo).