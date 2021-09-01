Shares

Standard Chartered is calling on interested participants to register for the 2021 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The registration fee for the marathon is Ksh. 1,000. Upon registration, participants will get a pack that includes a running kit. All proceeds will go towards the #Futuremakers initiative to help young people learn, earn and grow.

This year the marathon will adopt a hybrid format that includes both physical and virtual participation.

The marathon was cancelled last year due to unprecedented challenges poised by the COVID-19 containment measures. The newly adopted hybrid format will combine the traditional mass participation physical race for elite runners only with a virtual option for the rest of the participants.

The physical marathon will be restricted to 2,500 local and international elite athletes on the Southern Bypass, with Carnivore Grounds as the marathon venue.

The virtual marathon is targeting 13,500 participants to encourage active lifestyles among participants will be done between the 25th and 31st of October, 2021.

To participate, entrants will be required to check the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon website on the registration portal and pay the standard fee of Ksh. 1,000. Optional donations to the Future Makers Initiative are encouraged by clicking the donations buttons on the registration portal on the marathon website.

The races for the day will include 10 Kilometers, 21 kilometers, 42 kilometers and the 42 kilometers relay. The first race of the day will be done at 7:00 a.m.

To be selected among the 13,500 virtual participants, one will be required to download the Strava app. Then he/she will be required to sign up for the challenge (5Kms, 10km, 21kms, 42kms or 42kms relay). Once completion of the challenge, they will be issued with a reward which may include Strava virtual badges, slots for physical warm up races, Strava premium subscription for a year, shopping vouchers and LFC merchandize.

Register for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon here secure.onreg.com.