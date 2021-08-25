Shares

The Huawei Apps UP 2021 contest has officially begun, with mobile App developers across the African continent competing for prizes worth up to Ksh. 21.9 million.

By signing up, local App developers will compete against peers in the rest of Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China for a share of the total Ksh. 109.6 million ($1 million) prize pool.

Categories in the competition include

Best Application Award

Best Game Award

Most Social Impact App

Best HMS Core Innovation Award

All Scenario Coverage Award

Excellent Student Award

Starlight Creative Award

Honorable Mention Award

The Huawei Apps UP 2021 competition also offers developers the opportunity to become a part of a massive mobile ecosystem, opening the door to a global market for local developers. By joining the contest and onboarding their Apps to Huawei AppGallery, entrants will gain access to over 730 million Huawei global smartphone users, increasing access to potential partners and investors.

Being part of this competition also means having access to the open capabilities offered by Huawei Core, enabling developers to design and create innovative applications using almost 60 ready-to-use developer kits. These Kits also allow Apps to function optimally on Huawei smartphones creating a better user experience.

The entry deadline of 5th September, 2021.

How to enter the 2021 Huawei AppUP competition